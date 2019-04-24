Veggie vendors stink up space under Mahalingapuram bridge 

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ever since the Kodambakkam vegetable market was shifted from under the Kodambakkam flyover to the suburban railway station, five years back, the area under the bridge has witnessed rampant encroachment, and is being used to dump garbage and park abandoned vehicles.

“Every day, truckloads of garbage is dumped under the bridge. Trucks from vegetable shops are parked under the bridge, blocking traffic and raising safety concerns among residents in the area,” said Syed Abdul, a resident of Mahalingapuram located right next to the bridge.

Though the vegetable market has been shifted, a few make-shift shops selling coconuts and fruits still encroach the area under the bridge and dump the leftovers. “Due to the garbage, the area stinks and becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes during rainy season. When we ask the encroachers to leave, they threaten to hurt us,” said one of the residents on condition on anonymity. On complaining, officials clean up the area partially for a day and the chaos begins again right after they leave.

The encroachment has led to a rise in chain-snatching incidents in Mahalingapuram, even as recent as a week back. “In the nights, encroachers, here, pass comments on women and some even try to grope. We have witnessed a rise in the number of chain snatchers, too. It is getting unsafe by the day,” said Indu Sreelatha, a resident.

Apart from this, broken roads and stormwater drain remain a major problem here. The stormwater drain lids were broken a few months after they were constructed. When the residents asked the Corporation to replace the lids, they covered them with concrete slabs, which broke because of vehicular movement. Also, due to excessive footfall at Mahalingapuram Ayyappa temple and poor roads, traffic blocks have become common in the area.

Corporation officials could not be contacted for a comment on the issue.