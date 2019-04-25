Civic body to roll out smart parking facilities for Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an attempt to solve parking issues across the city, the city Corporation has come up with a proposal to set up smart parking facilities. “We will launch the parking at Anna Nagar on a pilot basis first, and then scale it up to other locations,” said a senior Corporation official.

It is a part of the smart parking management system. The key features will include parking guidance, real-time information of parking slot availability through a mobile application and facilities to pay online. Within a zone-based system, the streets are to be divided on the basis of demand-paid parking for medium and high demand streets, free parking where the demand is low and no parking.

The Corporation had proposed to identify vacant lands owned by itself and other state government agencies to develop smart city projects in June last year. Following a review meeting this week, the civic body decided to go ahead with the proposal. “We will begin the identification process in two months,” said a senior Corporation official.

The identification will be for the purpose of both off-street and on-street parking systems across the city, including Multi Level Car Parks. For the first phase, areas proposed are in Chetpet, Kannappar ground, Basin bridge, Walltax road, Shenoy Nagar, Arcot road, Avadhanam Papier road and Richards Park.