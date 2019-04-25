Cyclone on course, heavy rains predicted in Chennai by April 29

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said a trough of low pressure had formed and so, a cyclone storm was likely to be heading toward Tamil Nadu by April 29. “A trough of low at mean sea level lies over the Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal with a cyclonic circulation aloft extending upto 3.1 km above mean sea level.

Under its influence, a low-pressure area is very likely to develop over the Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining central parts of the South Bay of Bengal to the southeast of Sri Lanka by Thursday. It is very likely to intensify into a depression during the subsequent 36 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards toward the Tamil Nadu coast along and off east coast of Sri Lanka and is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 48 hours,” the IMD said.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over coastal Tamil Nadu, especially southern districts. Thunderstorm activity will also intensify with gusty winds (50-60 kmph) and lightning.

In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Wednesday, Keeranur (Pudukkottai) has recorded the highest rainfall of 5 cm followed by Valparai (Coimbatore) 4 cm, Devala (Nilgiris) 3 cm and Madukkur (Thanjavur) and Vandavasi (Tiruvannamalai ) 2 cm each.