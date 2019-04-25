Home Cities Chennai

Cyclone on course, heavy rains predicted in Chennai by April 29

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said a trough of low pressure had formed and so, a cyclone storm was likely to be heading toward Tamil Nadu by April 29.

Published: 25th April 2019 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

IMD image showing a formation of cyclone storm.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said a trough of low pressure had formed and so, a cyclone storm was likely to be heading toward Tamil Nadu by April 29. “A trough of low at mean sea level lies over the Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal with a cyclonic circulation aloft extending upto 3.1 km above mean sea level.

Under its influence, a low-pressure area is very likely to develop over the Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining central parts of the South Bay of Bengal to the southeast of Sri Lanka by Thursday. It is very likely to intensify into a depression during the subsequent 36 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards toward the Tamil Nadu coast along and off east coast of Sri Lanka and is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 48 hours,” the IMD said. 

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over coastal Tamil Nadu, especially southern districts. Thunderstorm activity will also intensify with gusty winds (50-60 kmph) and lightning. 
In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Wednesday, Keeranur (Pudukkottai) has recorded the highest rainfall of 5 cm followed by Valparai (Coimbatore) 4 cm, Devala (Nilgiris) 3 cm and Madukkur (Thanjavur) and Vandavasi (Tiruvannamalai ) 2 cm each.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IMD cyclone Chennai weather

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp