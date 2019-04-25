Growth hack is key for your start-UP

Rajeev Tamhankar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Dozens of start-ups are sprouting every day now and therefore an important factor for a start-up’s success is how quickly the start-up can grow. In this era of instant gratification, investors and stakeholders are looking for start-ups that grow on nitro boost speed. So, how do you do that?

Growth hack is the answer What is growth hack? Simply put it means hacking your growth. In other words, it means growing exponentially instead of linearly. If you can demonstrate that, you will have new customers lining up, investors chatting about your venture and newspapers covering your interviews. Cool eh? But how do we growth hack?

Here are some quick tips to help you growth hack your initial days of start-up:

Bloggers/ Media Partners For this to work, you have to think like your customer. Put yourself in your customer’s shoes and think how will he make a decision of buying your product or downloading your mobile app? Or let’s go even simpler.

How will he even come to know that your app/product exists? The answer is top blogs/ reviewers of that space. Often the early adopters visit blogs or view these video reviews and keep themselves updated on what new is happening in their space.

So to get to these customers, you need to be in those spots. Offer the bloggers free samples of your products and let them write an unbiased review on their website. Now when a potential customer will read this article, he can decide on his own whether he wants to pursue this product or not. Our first comic book Ved had become #1 bestseller within fifteen days on Amazon and this all happened after our first article came out in the media in literature section.

Affiliate Partnerships

If your product is digital or being sold via a website or app, you need your customers to first check your web presence. Now that’s tricky, because they won’t even know your domain name. You would probably have zero traffic and it will take lot of time to get relevant traffic. But hey, there is a quicker way.

Partner with affiliates who already sell similar stuff and ask them to tag your website on their homepages as well. Promise them a certain commission 5-10% depending on your product for every sale that comes through their website. Now imagine if an affiliate partner is already getting lakhs of customers every day, then even if a percentage is coming to your website, you have cracked your initial traffic without advertising or paying anything upfront.

SEO: This is a big topic in itself. But for now I would tell you that study basics of SEO and push content on your website so that it starts reflecting higher on Google ranking. You will be amazed on how little changes can push you higher in search results.If you have any queries, feel free to write to me on Rajeev@TBSPlanet.com