Miscreants rob actor’s house in Chennai

CHENNAI: Forty-two sovereigns of gold jewellery and Rs 10,000 were stolen from the house of comedy actor Imman Annachi in Arumbakkam. Imman who became popular through his TV show and later went on to become a character artiste on silver screen, lives with his wife and children.

“While his family left for their hometown in Tirunelveli 10 days ago, Iman stayed alone. On Friday, he went out for a shooting and returned on Wednesday morning. The jewellery and cash kept in the cupboard were missing,” said a police official. Based on his complaint, Arumbakkam police registered a case and have launched a hunt for the suspects. Two maids working in his house have been detained.