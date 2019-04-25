Plea in Madras High Court seeks leave for bomb blast convict

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has ordered notice to the Superintendent of Central Prison in Coimbatore on a plea from B Mubeena, daughter of S A Basha, a convict serving life sentence in connection with a serial bomb blast case, seeking leave of 30 days for her father. Justices M Sathyanarayanan and M Nirmal Kumar, before which the petition came up for hearing on Wednesday, ordered notice returnable by April 29.

According to petitioner, her father was convicted by the Sessions Judge for Bomb Blast Cases in Coimbatore to life imprisonment and was serving the sentence for the past 24 years. Hence, he is eligible for ordinary leave under Rule 22 of TN Suspension of Sentence Rules, she said. Citing reasons such as her mother’s illness and her married sister’s surgery, she said her father has to settle all those problems, and prayed the court to grant leave for 30 days.