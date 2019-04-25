Rainbow Hospitals breathes life into two babies born in 24 weeks 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A team of experts from Rainbow Children’s Hospital in the city celebrated the successful treatment of two babies who were born during the second trimester — at 23-24 weeks. The babies were born to two women, Duniya Khandoker and Fathima, from Bangladesh in December 2018, and were rushed to Rainbow Hospital in a critical condition for intensive neonatal care.

“When both the babies were brought to the hospital, the mothers had no hope for their child to live. Both the babies were born in the 24th week of pregnancy, and they had difficulty breathing, and immature intestines. Fathima and Duniya had conceived twins. While Fathima lost one child right after delivery, one of Duniya’s child died in the womb due to which the doctors had to perform a C-section. When the babies were brought to the hospital, Fathima’s baby weighed 600 grams and Duniya’s baby weighed 480 grams,” said Dr Rahul Yadav, lead consultant, perinatology and neonatology, who led the team of doctors in both the cases.

Dr Arun Kumar, senior consultant, neonatology, said the doctors had to begin with providing emotional support to the families. “Fathima’s husband was in Bangladesh, so we had to speak to him over the phone and convince him that we could save the baby. She previously lost a baby who was 27 weeks old and had no hope. We had to instil positivity before beginning the process.” The hospital team also helped in crowdfunding and extending the visa of the family.

Scientifically, the success rate of survival of babies born in the second trimester is rare. The team at the hospital have treated the babies in a double walled incubator by assisting the babies to breathe using surfactants and ventilation.

Duniya’s baby weighs 1.4 kg and Fathima’s baby weighs 1.8 kg, and they have been discharged from the hospital after intensive care for 93 days and 103 days respectively.“I kept asking many questions and never believed that the doctors could save my baby. Today, I am a mother and the feeling is unmatched,” said Duniya.

Procedure the doctors followed

