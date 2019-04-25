This book will take you through 24 soul-stirring journeys 

Home Cities Chennai

Published: 25th April 2019 01:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 01:23 AM

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
CHENNAI: In this journey of life, we meet different kinds of people. Each one of them has a story to tell. But how often have we stopped and heard them without sitting in judgement. Krupa Kadir tries to do just that. The city-based business presentation designer’s debut book A Score and Four: Vignettes from Everyday Life, which was launched on April 14, is an anthology, a compilation of 24 short stories that the author has penned down over a span of four years.

“I’ve been writing short stories, quotes and poems since 2014. My boyfriend-turned-husband started a blog called Merila.gln.com which later became Krupawrites.com sometime back. With encouraging response from my readers and positive feedback from family and friends, I decided to bring them together. These are people whom we don’t think about — a homeless man, a lesbian or a transgender whose stories are left untold,” said Krupa, a BCA graduate from Stella Maris.

What started out as scribbles on a bad day at work snowballed into soul-stirring stories that strike a chord with the readers. The reviews have been uplifting. “All the stories are neutral and open-ended. These are people and events I’ve seen and experienced. The episodes will make us think twice without any judgement and give a newer perspective to our inner thoughts. The stories aren’t preachy.

They’re open to interpretations,” adds Krupa. The stories address a myriad of unconventional situations in life. Regret, sentiment, romance, acceptance, and apprehensions — you will meet them all in her stories. “People from all age groups can relate to my stories. For instance, one chapter is about a bike accident.

A friend messaged saying that the character in the book evoked a similar feeling of pain and loss in him. Likewise, there’s one or two on motherhood. I’m grateful to my editor Dhivya Balaji for her support,” said Krupa, a fan of the romance genre. She enjoys reading Judith McNaught’s novels, and her dream is to write one.A Score and Four: Vignettes from Everyday Life is available on Amazon.

