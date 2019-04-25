Home Cities Chennai

Watch your entrepreneurial language

Start-ups often have to meet high end corporations for tie-ups or possible scalability.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Start-ups often have to meet high-end corporations for tie-ups or possible scalability. In situations like those, it is necessary to speak the language that they understand. Jargon 5 will list out and explain five such words or phrases that are sure to be heard in a conference room. 


Early Adopters 
The initial users of your product. They are usually influencers who are active on social media. They will give you the most honest and direct feedback. 

Evangelist
These are your company’s biggest fan. They will do everything in their power to promote your product and business. These are the ones you should be looking for hen you are hiring.

Freemium 
When you give away your basic product  for free and then upsell other features to your customers it’s a freemium. Best example: any major OTT platform.

Pivot
A change in direction as a company. This is a key step in  a startup and can make or break it.
Deck
A presentation that covers all aspects of your business in a succinct and exciting way. 

Entrepreneurial language

