Child falls out of car, dies

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A four-year-old girl died after she reportedly fell out of the car that she was travelling in. The car had rammed into the central median while trying to avoid hitting a dog near Sholavaram on Wednesday evening.

Police said, Menaka (25), her mother Muthulakshmi, 60, and her daughter Sanjana of Tondiarpet, were travelling to Periyapalayam.

Manikandan (22) was driving the car. As they reached GNT Road near Sholavaram near Sembulivaram junction, a dog ran in the middle of the road.

“The driver attempted to avoid running over the dog and rammed the central median. The girl was seated in the rear end and was thrown out of the car,” said a police officer. She died on the spot while four others are undergoing treatment at the Ponneri GH.

A case has been registered with the Sholavaram police station and further investigations are on.