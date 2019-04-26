Home Cities Chennai

Cop who took part in operation against Veerappan tweets his decision to quit 

A police inspector has tweeted his decision to quit the job, upset that he has been denied promotion for 15 years. 

Published: 26th April 2019

CHENNAI: A police inspector has tweeted his decision to quit the job, upset that he has been denied promotion for 15 years. Peter Jawahar attached to the Madhavaram police station on Thursday gave vent to his agony over denial of promotion.  He was part of the team that overpowered forest brigand Veerappan in 2004.

In his Twitter handle, he said he was going to surrender all medals and award that he had received from the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and quit his job because “my good service is being insulted by a few officers in the government.”

Speaking to Express, the Inspector said, “I have been doing a good service to the government on my own will. The promotion was denied to eight inspectors and we challenged it in the court. Now the case is in the Supreme court and the court has recommended to the government to consider our petition. I’m insulted and suffering from mental agony while my juniors overtook me. I will return the cash award and the land and quit my job. They awarded me and for no reason they are now delaying my promotion.”

Jawahar also said that he had conveyed his dismay to his higher officers through social media. Later in the evening, he said the Chennai city Police Commissioner was not in the city and hence he would submit his resignation, once he returned.

