Man kills mom doubting infidelity, arrested

A day after a 47-year-old woman was found charred to death in Kancheepuram, police arrested her son on Thursday allegedly for murdering his mother doubting infidelity. 

Published: 26th April 2019 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 02:07 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after a 47-year-old woman was found charred to death in Kancheepuram, police arrested her son on Thursday allegedly for murdering his mother doubting infidelity. On Wednesday morning the police found the charred body of Shanthi and rescued her brother Manikandan, who was suffering from burns. 

“Shanthi’s son Anandaraj was working in a petrol bunk and he had doubted that his mother had affairs with other men, after his father died two years ago. On Tuesday night when Anandaraj returned from work, he saw his mother speaking to another man and hit her with an iron rod. Shanthi died on the spot,” said a police officer.

In order to cover up the murder, he took her body to the deserted land nearby and burnt her body with petrol. Manikandan, who was crossing the area, saw the incident and tried to escape. But Anandaraj poured petrol over him and tried to burn him alive, said police.

