Home Cities Chennai

Adyar Juice Corner comes under Corporation scanner, partly demolished

A passer-by, R Malavika, said that constant follow-up must be done to ensure that the same shop owner or another person does not begin the operations in the space again, a few months later.

Published: 27th April 2019 01:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 01:33 AM   |  A+A-

Revenue officials have given the shop owners a week to justify their act

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after City Express reported about Adyar Juice World, a shop outside Gokul Arcade, which was built around an EB box, and its licence renewal on April 4, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) officials partially demolished the shop and locked it on Friday. “Orders have been given to the store officials to keep it closed. The EB box will stay in its place,” said a senior Corporation official.

ALSO READ | Built around electricity box, Adyar residents fear this shop 

The owners had encroached the area, built a shop around the EB box a decade ago and placed a gas cylinder right beside it, posing the threat of an explosion. The shop was frequented by hundreds daily.
Moreover, the juice shop had encroached the parking space of Gokul Arcade. Cars were often parked on the roadside, blocking the already narrow road. Adding to the traffic woes, during peak hours, the two-wheelers parked under the bridge opposite the arcade and four-wheelers parked outside the arcade caused traffic snarls. 

“The constant follow-up by the residents of Adyar and the report by CE highlighting the risks of having a cylinder near the junction box has finally seen the light at the other end of the tunnel. We appreciate the efforts taken by the local Corporation officials. Similar illegal licences have been procured by many establishments in Adyar, which also need to be revoked. We seek the support of the Corporation in helping the residents in this regard,” said C Ramakrishnan, vice president, Federation of Resident Associations of Adyar (FEDARA). 

A passer-by, R Malavika, said that constant follow-up must be done to ensure that the same shop owner or another person does not begin the operations in the space again, a few months later. “Usually, shops resume operations after six months and once again we run behind the officials. GCC must not let this happen.”

A notice posted outside the shop by revenue officials reads, “Since the shop is blatantly violating the norms of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board and is posing a threat to the lives of public apart from encroaching the space of pedestrians, seven days have been given to the shop owners to justify their act. The shop will remain closed till then.” The store owner or the workers were unavailable for a comment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Adyar Juice World Adyar Electricity Box FEDARA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp