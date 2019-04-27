Home Cities Chennai

Consensual sex with girl over 16 need not attract rigorous provisions: Madras High Court

Court says it’s important to distinguish teenage relationships from child sexual abuse

Published: 27th April 2019 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 01:58 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)

By Siva Sekaran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Consensual sexual acts performed with a girl over 16 years of age can be excluded from rigorous provisions on the POCSO Act, the Madras High Court suggested on Friday. The court said that more “liberal provisions” can be introduced, within the Act, to deal with such cases. The suggestion was made in a bid to distinguish teenage relationships from the sexual assault of children below the age of 16. 

The observation was made by Justice V Parthiban while allowing a criminal appeal filed by Sabari aka Sabarinathan aka Sabarivasan. Sabari was sentenced by a sessions court in June, 2018, to undergo 10-year jail time. According to Belukurichi police, he abducted a 17-year-old school girl and married her. Later, he took her to Bengaluru where they indulged in sexual intercourse. The girl, however, denied the charges against Sabari.  

Justice Parthiban said the Act can be amended to the effect that the age gap between the offender and the girl is not more than five years – with the boy being older – for liberal provisions to be enacted. “This is to ensure that the impressionable age of the victim is not taken advantage of by a person much older and beyond the age of presumable infatuation or innocence.”

Vidya Reddy, the co-founder of Tulir, said she was in favour of the redefinition. “The move was suggested in the fourth draft when POCSO was being framed. It was removed from the final Act on ‘moralistic grounds’. When they say the age has been lowered to 16, there is a qualification as to how the consent was obtained.” However, some activists are concerned that the move may be detrimental in cases where the intent of deceit is clear. “There are chances that cases like Pollachi gang-rape – where there seems to be a clear intention of deceit -- may be closed by concluding the relationship was consensual,” says Andrew Sesuraj of TN Child Rights Observatory. 

Back in the courtroom, the judge noted that a majority of cases in this category are to do with teenage relationships. “...The relationship invariably assumes penal character by subjecting the boy involved to rigours of POCSO Act. Once the age of the girl is established as below 18 years, the boy involved is sure to be sentenced to seven years or 10 years,” the Judge said. “Such relationship cannot be construed as an unnatural one or alien. But, in such cases where the age of the girl is below 18 years, though she was capable of giving consent for relationship, being mentally matured, unfortunately,  provisions of POCSO Act get attracted if such relationship transcends beyond platonic limits, attracting strong arm of law sanctioned by the provisions of the Act.” The judge acquitted the accused in the case. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court Consensual sex

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp