Cop suspended after grievance tweet

CHENNAI: A day after Inspector P Jawahar attached to the Madhavaram police station tweeted that he was going to quit his job frustrated over delay in his promotion, the city police on Friday placed him under suspension by way of disciplinary action. “He had publicly posted his grievance while serving in the uniformed disciplined force.

This is the second time he is doing this,” a senior police official said. “ ...am planning to surrender my promotion and award given by the former CM of Tamil Nadu Selvi J Jayalalithaa for the encounter of Veerappan before the present CM of Tamil Nadu, then quit my job because of insult by few officers in the government and who mislead two home secretaries and chief ministers of Tamil Nadu over my next promotion which is denied for last 6 years,” he tweeted on Thursday.