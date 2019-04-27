Experience a taste of the traditional at this food fest  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With Chennai fast becoming a food hub, many restaurants have begun mushrooming all over the city, ensuring that a foodie is not at a dearth for choice. Fusion foods from various cuisines have dominated the local market, leaving the traditional meal behind.

However, Gramathu Virundhu, a six-day traditional food festival, will give foodies a chance to taste the flavour of the south once again. The Seabreeze Restaurant at JP Hotel will boast a whole new avatar, with bullock carts, manual grinders (ammikal and ural), and portraits of hens and cows scattered over the premises, to mimic that of a village. The food festival will feature over 60 varieties of Tamil Nadu cuisine prepared by masterchefs Tamilarasan and Ramu. All the dishes will be prepared in earthen pots.

The menu will have both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. Millet-based foods, and fresh fish with root tubers will be available for seafood lovers. Main course dishes will include viral meen kozhambu, naatu kozhi kurumailagu, and ambur/pallipalayam/seeragasamba iraichi biryani to supplement the live dosa and appam counters. Dessert such as vetrilai elaneer payasam, mukkani payasam will be made with naatu sakkarai (palm sugar).

The Gramathu Virunthu food festival will be held at Seabreeze Restaurant, JP Hotel, Koyembedu from till April 29 and from May 3 to May 5. For details, call 66888000