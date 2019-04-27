Home Cities Chennai

Experience a taste of the traditional at this food fest  

The menu will have both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. Millet-based foods, and fresh fish with root tubers will be available for seafood lovers.

Published: 27th April 2019 01:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 01:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With Chennai fast becoming a food hub, many restaurants have begun mushrooming all over the city, ensuring that a foodie is not at a dearth for choice. Fusion foods from various cuisines have dominated the local market, leaving the traditional meal behind.

The band will perform next
in Pune and New Delhi

However, Gramathu Virundhu, a six-day traditional food festival, will give foodies a chance to taste the flavour of the south once again. The Seabreeze Restaurant at JP Hotel will boast a whole new avatar, with bullock carts, manual grinders (ammikal and ural), and portraits of hens and cows scattered over the premises, to mimic that of a village. The food festival will feature over 60 varieties of Tamil Nadu cuisine prepared by masterchefs Tamilarasan and Ramu. All the dishes will be prepared in earthen pots.

The menu will have both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. Millet-based foods, and fresh fish with root tubers will be available for seafood lovers. Main course dishes will include viral meen kozhambu, naatu kozhi kurumailagu, and ambur/pallipalayam/seeragasamba iraichi biryani to supplement the live dosa and appam counters. Dessert such as vetrilai elaneer payasam, mukkani payasam will be made with naatu sakkarai (palm sugar).

The Gramathu Virunthu food festival will be held at Seabreeze Restaurant, JP Hotel, Koyembedu from till April 29 and from May 3 to May 5. For details, call 66888000

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fusion foods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp