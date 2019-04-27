Home Cities Chennai

Mother dies, son rescued after suicide attempt

At around 6.30am, just behind Aringar Anna memorial, the mother-son duo went deep inside the sea to kill themselves, the police said.

Drown, Drowning, Sinking, sink

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 54-year-old woman who had travelled from Salem, allegedly killed herself by jumping into the sea while her 25-year-old son was rescued by the patrol police on Friday morning.

Police said, the deceased Revathi (54) was living with her husband Selvakumar (60) and son Shanmugapriyan (25), in Ammapettai Udayar colony at Salem. Shanmugapriyan, who is an MBA graduate, is working as a lecturer in a private co-operative institute at Salem.

“There was continuous trouble between Revathi and her husband. On Thursday night, Revathi and her son boarded a bus from Salem to Chennai. After reaching Chennai at around 5am, they travelled straight to Marina beach,” said a police officer.

At around 6.30am, just behind Aringar Anna memorial, the mother-son duo went deep inside the sea to kill themselves, said the police. Meanwhile, a constable in the beach buggy, who was patrolling the area, found the two of them getting inside the sea.

“After alerting the people around, the constable jumped into the sea and rescued Shanmugapriyan but was not able to save Revathi as she was already pulled by the huge waves,” said a police officer. With the help of fishermen, Revathi’s body was recovered and sent to the Rajiv Gandhi Government hospital while Shanmugapriyan was taken to the Royapettah hospital for treatment. The Anna Square police have registered a case.

