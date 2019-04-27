WEDO and ABC to conduct My Big Dream workshop

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Women Entrepreneurship Development Organisation (WEDO) and Advent Business Consulting (ABC) in association with Pink Fitness – Ramapuram, Chennai, is conducting ‘My Big Dream’, an empowerment workshop for women entrepreneurs that focuses on understanding their mindset, wants, dreams and achieve something greater than themselves.

It aims at motivating every woman to face her fears and emotional roadblocks, and embark on their quest of self-discovery to become an entrepreneur. WEDO’s core mission is to nurture and create female entrepreneurs, make them self-sufficient by being economically empowered and thus contribute to their families, society and the economy.

My Big Dream will be held at Pink Fitness, 4/1, Srivatsa Street, Vivekananda Nagar, Ramapuram, on April 27. For details, call: 8825683677