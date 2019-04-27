Will reply to CPCB notice, says Ramco Cements

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ariyalur-based Ramco Cements on Friday said it will be replying to the show cause notice issued by Central Pollution Control Board and said that the company has complied with the new notified standards stipulated by the board well before the deadline period.

Stating that the cement kiln system of the company is designed to have a low nitrogen oxide generation because of the adoption of the latest technologies and highly energy efficient process, M Srinivasan, president, manufacturing, Ramco Cements told Express that online continuous emission monitoring system (OCEMS) installed in all stacks and the values are continuously transmitted to CPCB server.

Stating that the cement unit has high efficient, low primary air, low nitrogen oxide burner for efficient combustion of a fuel with low excess air, Srinivasan said the installation of low nitrogen oxide calciner helps in breaking the nitrogen oxide generated inside the kiln.

He also highlighted how the electrostatic precipitator and process bagfilters are designed so that particulate material level is as per the CPCB norm.

He also said that the sulphur oxides generated during combustion have more affinity towards calcined lime and gets converted into calcium sulphate, thereby very less emissions and within the limit set by CPCB.