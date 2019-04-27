Home Cities Chennai

Will reply to CPCB notice, says Ramco Cements

He also highlighted how the electrostatic precipitator and process bagfilters are designed so that particulate material level is as per the CPCB norm.

Published: 27th April 2019 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 02:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ariyalur-based Ramco Cements on Friday said it will be replying to the show cause notice issued by Central Pollution Control Board and said that the company has complied with the new notified standards stipulated by the board well before the deadline period.

Stating that the cement kiln system of the company is designed to have a low nitrogen oxide generation because of the adoption of the latest technologies and highly energy efficient process, M Srinivasan, president, manufacturing, Ramco Cements told Express that online continuous emission monitoring system (OCEMS) installed in all stacks and the values are continuously transmitted to CPCB server.

Stating that the cement unit has high efficient, low primary air, low nitrogen oxide burner for efficient combustion of a fuel with low excess air, Srinivasan said the installation of low nitrogen oxide calciner helps in breaking the nitrogen oxide generated inside the kiln.

He also highlighted how the electrostatic precipitator and process bagfilters are designed so that particulate material level is as per the CPCB norm.

He also said that the sulphur oxides generated during combustion have more affinity towards calcined lime and gets converted into calcium sulphate, thereby very less emissions and within the limit set by CPCB.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramco Cements CPCB

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp