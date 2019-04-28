DMK, Congress announce cash awards to Gomathi, government awaits EC nod

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the State government awaits the Election Commission’s permission to announce the cash prize to Gomathi Marimuthu who had won a gold medal in the 800-metre final race at the Asian Athletics Championship, the opposition parties DMK and Congress on Saturday announced Rs 15 lakh cash award to the gold medallist.

In a statement, DMK president M K Stalin announced `10 lakh cash prize to Gomathi and `5 lakh to Arokya Rajiv, who bagged silver in the 4x400m mixed relay team in the Asian Athletics Championship.

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president, K S Alagiri, announced `5 lakh incentive to the Asian Athletic Champion.

“Since model code of conduct is in force, the State government’s request to announce cash reward to the winner has been sent to the Election Commission. Once the Commission grants approval, the Chief Minister will announce cash reward to Gomathi,” said Secretariat sources.