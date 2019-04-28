Government appoints special officer at the helm of TFPC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four months after a group of producers locked the office of the Tamil Film Producers’ Council (TFPC) in T Nagar as mark of protest demanding resignation of its president actor Vishal over alleged misappropriation of funds, the State government has superseded the committee of the producers council and appointed a Special Officer to manage it.

In order, the State government appointed N Sekar, district registrar (admin), Central Chennai as Special Officer to manage the affairs of the TFPC for next one year. The Inspector General of Registration, who investigated the allegations of the rival producers' group against the council (president and other office-bearers), has found that the TFPC, a registered society, has violated the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act, 1975.

On the allegations of misappropriation of funds, the IG said the producer's council had admitted that whenever there was a shortage of funds in the trust, funds were infused by way of loan from the society to charitable trust, thereby admitting the mismanagement of funds running into crores of rupees. The official also rejected the TFPC’s explanation regarding the approval in opening the branch at T Nagar and said the council had not substantiated its claim of passing a resolution at the general body meeting to open the branch office in T Nagar, which entailed a huge expenditure for the council, said the government order.

“The TFPC has neither conducted any annual general body meeting nor obtained approval of relevant records to be filed with Registrar concerned till date from the year of 2017. Thus, the society violated 16(3) and section 26 of the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act, 1975,” added the order. On December 20 last year, a group of members of the council locked the office of TFPC in T Nagar demanding the resignation of actor Vishal. Followed by this, Vishal, who tried to enter into the office, was arrested and later released.