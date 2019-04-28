Home Cities Chennai

Man held for making hoax bomb call

Two days after a man made a hoax call to a police control room in Chennai, the city police arrested him in the early hours on Saturday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two days after a man made a hoax call to a police control room in Chennai, the city police arrested him in the early hours on Saturday. The accused was identified as Michael Bready (44), a resident of Valliammai Road at Periyar Nagar at Nerkundram. 

The police said he had a quarrel with his wife on Thursday night and frustrated over this, he got drunk and called the control room. He had allegedly told the police that he had planted bombs in Sri Lanka and likewise he planned to blow up the Koyambedu bus terminus. The man was remanded in judicial custody.

