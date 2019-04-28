Two held for kidnapping debtor in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai city police arrested two men on Friday who allegedly kidnapped a 28-year-old man for not repaying the money he had borrowed. The alleged kidnappers had taken the victim in a two-wheeler to Vellore and the police tracked the men with the help of mobile signals on Friday. Police said Sathish Kumar (28), a resident of Porur, was working in Singapore a year ago before he returned to the country and started working in a private company in Sriperumbudur.

“Sathish Kumar, who was in contact with a woman through social media and wanted to meet her, went to Porur on Thursday night along with his friend Prakash. When they were near the Porur bus-stop, two men came on a motorbike and attacked the duo and took Sathish Kumar forcibly at knife-point and sped away,” said Inspector Sankara Narayanan of SRMC police station. Prakash told the police Sathish Kumar taken forcibly was seated in between the two unidentified men on the motorbike.

The SRMC police registered a case and started tracking the mobile number of Sathish Kumar. Police investigations revealed that the men had reached Vellore, and with the help of the local police, the Chennai city police team nabbed the suspects on Friday evening. The accused were identified as P Rahul (20) and P Ajith Kumar (23), both natives of Vellore.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Ajith Kumar’s brother Nandakumar was the mastermind behind the kidnap. “They had kidnapped Sathish Kumar since he did not repay Rs 34,000 which he had borrowed from Nandakumar,” said the police officer.

Nandakumar and Sathish had worked together in Singapore when the latter had borrowed `34,000 a year ago. After Sathish Kumar reached Chennai, Nandakumar had tried to contact him through phone but he did not pick the mobile, said the police.

“Later, to trap Sathish Kumar, Nandakumar devised a plan. His younger brother Ajith Kumar’s wife texted Sathish Kumar through social media for over a month by disguising herself and wooed him stating that she was in love with him. On Thursday night, the woman asked Sathish Kumar to come to Porur to meet her,” said the police.

Believing the woman, Sathish reached the spot from where Ajith Kumar and Rahul kidnapped him and sped away. The SRMC police, who registered a case, arrested the duo. Police said Sathish had promised to repay the debt to Nandakumar.

