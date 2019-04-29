Home Cities Chennai

Accident victim to get Rs 34.35 lakh damages

The accident caused head, spine and vertebral injuries, leaving  him paralysed and the doctors at the Government Chengalpet Medical  College confirmed 80 per cent disability. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four years after a lorry accident near Padappai left a 24-year-old man paralysed, a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal directed a private insurance company to give him a compensation of Rs 34.35 lakh. E Johnson, a resident of Sriperumbudur, was travelling on his motorbike along the Vanchuvanchery bus stand road near Padappai, when a lorry hit him from the rear, grievously injuring and paralysing him.
Johnson submitted that on March 30, 2015,  when he was riding his motorbike, a lorry running in a rash and negligent manner, hit him.

Johnson, who is still undergoing treatment at Keraleeya Ayurveda Samajam, Royapettah, for vertebral injuries, sought `49 lakh as dmamages by filing the plea at the Motor Claims Accident Tribunal.
Denying the allegations, the counsel for the insurance company submitted that the lorry was not driven rashly and in high speed as claimed by E Johnson, thus calling for the petition to be dismissed.

Considering the oral and documentary evidence, the tribunal headed by AS Harihara Kumar, observed that the accident has incapacitated E Johnson from doing even his own routine work apart from earning his livelihood and he requires some external help to help himself to move.
The tribunal, based on the age and the occupation of the victim, directed the insurance firm to provide a compensation of `34.35 lakh.
 
 

