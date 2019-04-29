Derby to pay Rs 20,000 for not replacing over-sized pants

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: For failing to replace a defective size 34-inch trousers to a city resident, a district consumer forum directed a private clothing company to provide a compensation of Rs 20,695 to the resident. MG Martin Manivannan, a resident of Anna Nagar, purchased three 34-inches trousers for Rs 2,243 in 2008 from Derby Clothing Pvt Ltd, Egmore, in which one of them did not fit him.

This was submitted at the forum. After finding one of the trousers to be oversized, Martin went to the clothing store seeking a replacement at least five times. However, the shop refused to replace the defective trousers with a pair of new trousers of right size. So, he filed a petition at the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum Chennai (South), seeking compensation of Rs 2 lakh at the forum.

Denying the allegations, Derby Clothing Private Limited, represented by its Managing Director, submitted at the forum that while selling the trousers, it was clearly mentioned that there would be no alteration, no return and no exchange, even then and they were willing to exchange the trousers. Considering the oral and documentary evidences, the forum presided by M Mony, directed the clothing company to provide a compensation of Rs 20,695 and also exchange the product.