Home-grown brands draw attention at expo

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On Sunday morning, Agarwal Vidyalaya on EVK Sampath Road was vibrant and bustling with activities. The ladies kitty of Pallavaram, O Womaniya, put together an exhibition to showcase their talent. Ranging from sumptuous chat stalls to simple home appliances, the event offered everything necessary for daily life. The event organisers included Sonia Katariya, Indra Badolla, Rekha Marlecha, Neelam Dhariwal and other coordinators. Actors Abarnathi and Ashok Kumar inaugurated the pop-up.

“This is the second edition. We have curated 60 stalls. All of them are homegrown brands. We have avoided repetition to give a variety to the visitors. All these ladies have been actively pursuing their passion for quite sometime. This is an ideal platform for them to develop their employment opportunities. Their families have been supportive by lending a helping hand in setting up their businesses. We have ensured that the prices are pocket-friendly,” said Sonia Katariya, one of the organisers.

Jaya Balakrishnan, one of the entrepreneurs, who took part in the event, displayed her jewellery collection made of paper and polymer clay. “I’ve been making this for two years as a hobby. The earrings are light and affordable. Among the highlights is my decoupage work on paper earring. I’ve also chosen polymer clay over terracotta as they are lighter and stronger. They come in many colours and are flexible. I make rings, bangles, jhumkas and necklaces,” said the owner of brand Creo.

Garima Jain under her brand Soap Opera makes everything from scratch. “The fragrances are homemade by extracting oils and juices from flowers. I’ve used food colours. First, I make the soap bar, then I use tools to carve the desired designs. The soaps are packed under themes like gifts for birthdays, baby showers, anniversaries and general occasions,” she said. There were also brands that offered footwear, handbags, cosmetics, home decor items and cleaning sprays and solutions.