Home Cities Chennai

Over 50,000 hospitals yet to register under NCEA-2018

Deadline extended to May 31, action to be taken only after June 1

Published: 29th April 2019 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Out of a rough estimate of over 70,000 clinical establishments in the State, only 18,500 have applied with the Directorate of Medical Services for registration under the Tamil Nadu Clinical Establishment Act, 2018, according to officials.

The government had set March 31, 2019, as the deadline to register these institutions and the hospitals should renew their license every five years.

Meanwhile, a health department official told Express, “So far, 18,500 applications have been received from all over Tamil Nadu. There are over 70,000 clinical establishments in the State. So, around 50,000 are yet to apply for license.”

However, the official said, “There is an extension till May 31, so the clinical establishments can still register. But action can be initiated only after June 1.” The government, last year, had introduced the Tamil Nadu Clinical Establishment Act, 2018, which came into effect from June 1. All clinical establishments including Indian medicine and homeopathy clinics, hospitals and laboratories, both private and government, are mandated to be registered under the Act for functioning of the hospitals. 

The officials said, registration certificates will be issued after inspection of the hospitals by a team of Directorate of Medical Services. The hospitals should have obtained clearance certificate from Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and Fire Service department. They have to submit the filled-in application along with these clearance certificates.

The hospitals will be given a computer generated unique number and will be issued the registration certificates after the inspection by the officials.
The health department had said that one of the main aims of introducing the Tamil Nadu Clinical Establishment Act is to eradicate quackery from the State. The act will streamline the functioning of the hospitals and also will control quackery.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NCEA-2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chemical factories turn to ash as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Naraina
India Elections 2019: Fourth Phase of polls off to a slow start
Gallery
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fix
How rich are our netas? Here's a lowdown
Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood’s Shahenshah had contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad seat with a Congress ticket on the behest of his good friend and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Though he won the seat with a heavy margin, he quit as a MP three
Celebrities who have entered the Parliament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp