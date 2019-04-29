Residents worried as Metro Water borewells suck Neelankarai dry  

Madhumitha Viswanath By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A month ago, around 30 residents of Sri Kapaleeshwarar Nagar in Neelankarai took to the streets to strongly protest against Metro Water’s move of digging another borewell in their locality. Their efforts proved to be successful and installation was stopped. But their relief was short-lived. Subsequently, three more borewells were dug and water was extracted round the clock.

Though this has been an ongoing problem for 10 years in this locality, consequences of over extraction of groundwater is starkly felt by 600-odd families now. Residents said that groundwater levels have sunk to almost 25 ft from 12 ft in the last 10 years and salinity of water has also rapidly increased.

“A few weeks ago, a resident measured the TDS level of groundwater and we were shocked to find that it was almost 1800 mg/l. Before Metro Water started its extraction, TDS levels were only between 100 to 200 mg/l. We can hardly drink this water now,” said M Sivakumar, president of Kapaleeshwarar Nagar Welfare Association.

In a recent RTI petition reply to a resident, Metro Water admitted that no scientific study was conducted to assess the water content in the aquifer or its salinity rates. Also, the board said that 5,000 litres of water per hour is being pumped for six hours a day only. But residents disputed this and said that water was being pumped for 24 hours without a break.

A source privy to the matter said that along ECR, Metro Water is drawing groundwater through 200 borewells installed in Uthandi, Palavakkam, Injambakkam and Kottivakkam. Residents are afraid that if this extraction continues, seawater will enter the groundwater table which has fresh water only upto 30 ft.

Also, all the 45-odd borewells in Kapaleeshwarar Nagar have been installed along roads, on pavements and even inside parks. 3rd South Main Road, 9th South Cross Street, and 2nd North Cross Street are a few such spots.

“We are not against Metro Water drawing water to provide other residents. But this should be a regulated activity with strict limitations on the amount of water pumped each day. Because of over exploitation, some are forced to buy water,” said Rohit Menon, a resident.

When Express contacted Metro Water, an official said that they had no other choice but to pump groundwater as many congested areas like Kumaraguru Avenue and Bharathiyar Nagar in Neelankarai, have no other water supply.

“Neelankarai is yet to come under the water connection scheme. This project has been delayed by four years because land is not available to construct the main water distribution system. Because of this, we have to depend on groundwater to cater to residents in other parts of Neelankarai. But the aquifer will be replenished in one rainfall,” said the official.