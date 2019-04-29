Successful UPSC exam candidates honoured 

Home Cities Chennai

If I can crack it so can anyone. Never lose hope.”

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Shankar IAS Academy on Saturday felicitated their students who emerged successful in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services 2018 examination, the results of which were announced recently.

The UPSC has selected 759 candidates for civil services and 89 candidates for forest services from all over India. Of this, 126 selected candidates for civil services and 34 for forest services were trained at Shankar IAS Academy,   

About 89 candidates were
selected for forest services
  D Kishore Kumar

“Shankar IAS Academy was started in 2004 in the city and has evolved over the years to the extent of helping more than a thousand candidates realise their dream of becoming civil service and forest service officers. Also, through our philanthropic wing, Shankar Memorial Educational and Charitable Trust, we are providing financial aid to IAS aspirants from economically backward families,” said S Chandrasekhar, head of academics, Shankar academy. R Thirukural who secured rank 8 in the Indian Forest Services (IFS) examination said, “I feel extremely happy that I cleared it in my second attempt. Last time, I fell short of a few marks and my tutors rightly pointed out the areas I have to stress on and I cracked it this time. If I can crack it so can anyone. Never lose hope.”

Among the guests who attended the event were M Manimekalai IFS (retd.) Former Indian Ambassador, Ravi Kant Upadhyay IFS (Forest), principal chief conservator of forest, Tamil Nadu, M Ravi IPS, additional director general of police, Athul Anand IAS, S Ramakrishnan, eminent writer and Sahitya Akademi Award winner 2018.

