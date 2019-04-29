Home Cities Chennai

Towards a safer crossing

A decade & several deaths later, FoB construction at Adambakkam to begin

By KV Navya
CHENNAI: After incidents of schoolchildren  and several adults  being crushed to death while trying to dart across the railway line near AJS Nidhi Government Higher Secondary School in Alandur, for a decade, the construction of the Foot over Bridge (FoB) connecting the densely populated Adambakkam with Alandur, will finally begin in two weeks. The project is being undertaken by the Southern Railway at a cost of `2.9 crore.

The level crossing 15 on the Masthan Gowri Street in Adambakkam on the St Thomas Mount-Guindy stretch of the Beach-Tambaram line was shut a decade ago when railway officials had ordered not to operate unmanned gates, in a move to prevent accidents and deaths. Ironically, since then, accidents have only increased as residents started jaywalking on the tracks. According to official records, around 60 people die each year on this line.

“We have been struggling for the past seven years to get a FoB in the area as many lives are lost here every year — particularly schoolchildren and the elderly. Most of the incidents happen at night when the visibility is low,” said Augustine David, president of Federation of Adambakkam Welfare Association (FAWA). 

In 2012, a proposal to build an underground subway was in place, which was scrapped a year later stating that Metro Water pipelines were a hindrance. So, students continued to cross the tracks and FAWA continued to fight for a solution. “My sister, who came to visit me from Madurai, came along to drop me to school one day. We have two options — either to cross the tracks or take a two-kilometre roundabout. We chose the former and she was hit by a train on her way back home. It was a very disturbing experience, and till date I regret choosing to cross the tracks,” said a teary-eyed class 7 student on condition of anonymity.

Later in 2015, the Southern Railway proposed to construct an FoB. However, for the construction it needs six metres of land on both sides and the already constructed building in the area posed a challenge.
“While the officials were confused about what to do, FAWA members including legal advisor Anand, general secretary Saravanan, treasurer Babu and I had called for a meeting and fixed on a short landing (3 metre) FoB. A joint inspection by the Southern Railway and GCC was held in July 2018. Just as we were finalising, the Metro Water department had once again asked to alter the layout as one of the pillars of the bridge  was landing on the drainage pipe. The final drawing was finally sent by Southern Railway, a few months later,” said Augustine.

The cornerstone for the construction of FoB was finally laid on February 7. A senior official from the Southern Railway said, “It will take around four months to complete the construction. We are awaiting nod for the layout from the state government. The elections have delayed the process.” Expressing relief, one of the residents, K Karthick Kailash, said, “The news that it is finally being implemented makes us happy. Now, we can safely cross the road without worrying.”

