‘Will act against drugs scam if came to power’

He warned that the medical officers, involved in the procuring scam, would surely be punished after conducting a thorough investigation soon after the new government is formed in the State.

Published: 29th April 2019 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: TNCC president KS Alagiri has warned that the medical officers who are involved in the scams for procuring unnecessary and excess drugs for ESI hospitals, would surely be punished after a new government comes to power in the State.

In a statement, he said, “To procure necessary drugs for 65 ESI hospitals in the State, a total of `13.13 crore was earmarked for August 2017 to July 2018. But, later it was increased to `40.29 crore by the superintendent of the Central Medical Store and unnecessary procurement orders were given to various private drug manufacturing units. Following which, the Tamil Nadu Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department (DVAC) has commenced an investigation over this issue, six months ago. But, there is no concrete improvement in this investigation.”

