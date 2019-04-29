‘Will act against drugs scam if came to power’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: TNCC president KS Alagiri has warned that the medical officers who are involved in the scams for procuring unnecessary and excess drugs for ESI hospitals, would surely be punished after a new government comes to power in the State.

In a statement, he said, “To procure necessary drugs for 65 ESI hospitals in the State, a total of `13.13 crore was earmarked for August 2017 to July 2018. But, later it was increased to `40.29 crore by the superintendent of the Central Medical Store and unnecessary procurement orders were given to various private drug manufacturing units. Following which, the Tamil Nadu Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department (DVAC) has commenced an investigation over this issue, six months ago. But, there is no concrete improvement in this investigation.”

He warned that the medical officers, involved in the procuring scam, would surely be punished after conducting a thorough investigation soon after the new government is formed in the State.