Home Cities Chennai

100 staff stage stir after Chennai Metro Rail dismisses eight

Permanent employees were dismissed after they expressed their dissent against outsourcing of works on contract basis.

Published: 30th April 2019 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

Staff of CMRL stage protest against officials for sacking eight employees at CMRL headquarters at Koyambedu on Monday | Express

Staff of CMRL stage protest against officials for sacking eight employees at CMRL headquarters at Koyambedu on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 100 employees of Chennai Metro Rail staged a protest outside the head office in Koyambedu on Monday after eight permanent employees were dismissed for alleged misconduct.

Due to this there was a 10-15 minute delay in the metro rail services. Officials said there was no interruption in train services as outsourced workers were deployed as train operators. The matter dates back to December 2018 when members of the metro rail employees union wrote to the management, expressing their dissent against the outsourcing of workers on a contract basis. Following this, eight permanent workers were temporarily suspended by CMRL. The suspended workers filed a case in the Madras High Court, proceedings for which are going on.

“We got a date for the next hearing and the court has ordered a status quo till the next hearing. In the meantime, how can the management dismiss us? This shows that they have no regard for the law. We wanted to stop the system of outsourcing workers as this puts passengers at risk. But they only want to save money at all costs,” said one of the eight dismissed employees.

Employees said trains had come to a sudden halt, multiple times due to untrained outsourced workers manning operation and maintenance of the services. “An outsourced staff gets nearly `60,000 as salary while permanent workers get only `28,000. Instead of recruiting nearly 1,500 permanent employees, they outsourced untrained workers in their place who have no technical knowledge. We were not allowed to meet the managing director as well,” added another employee.

When Express contacted CMRL, an official said that the eight employees were removed from service on the grounds of misconduct, not doing work as per norms, indiscipline and for threatening a contractor. “After they were suspended in December, 15 days later, they gave an explanation to the enquiry officer. But their reasoning was not acceptable. Hence they were suspended. They could have met the managing director after this to revoke the suspension, but they did not opt for this option,” said the official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai Metro Rail permanent employees

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
India Elections 2019: Congressmen abuse and threaten BJP sitting MP Riti Pathak
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the model code of conduct. (Photo | PTI)
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp