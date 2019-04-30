Home Cities Chennai

Art history finds a colourful spot in IPL

Gayathri Iyer’s Hues of the IPL looks at cultural references behind the jerseys.

Published: 30th April 2019

By Rochana Mohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A group of friends sit at the counter, all wearing yellow CSK jerseys, waiting for the match to begin. The last friend walks in and the group scowls at they notice a different-coloured jersey on their friend. IPL matches are not just about the teams and the city but also the colour. The colour you wear represents the team you are hooting for.

The IPL teams are marked by their iconic matches and players and the colours of their teams. To look at the possible artistic and cultural references behind the jerseys, art historian Gayathri Iyer began a series
on Instagram titled Hues of the IPL.

“I’m not staking the claim that this is what the jerseys are actually based on. This was a creative and fun exercise for me. I’ve dedicated seven years to study Indian Art and when I meditate on the jerseys, certain images and colours stand out in my mind,” said the PhD student from JNU.After studying CSK’s jersey, Iyer noticed notes from the Sittanavasal murals. The 1,000-year-old murals were made with a mixture of Ferric oxide and clay, which created an ochre colour. It was similar to what Iyer calls the manjal or turmeric yellow colour in the jersey.

Iyer found similarities between the orange outline of a lion at the bottom of the jersey to Tanjore paintings. “There is something very subtle about Tanjore paintings, a traditional Tamil Nadu art. The function of the gold in the embellishments is to both blend in and stand out. The lion is also done the same way. I picked the Shiva Lila from the Tanjore Gallery because of the use of gold for enhancement,” said Iyer.

However, this was not an exercise to merely find and relate colour and art. The 29-year-old explained that she also looked at cultural markers while creating each instalment. “The team is the Chennai Super Kings, not the Tamil Nadu Super Kings. Therefore, there’s a character of the city that they’re tipping their hat to. The one thing that we thought was classically Chennai was manja pai. It’s irrelevant to anybody else, but if you ask a local, they would understand the comparison,” said Iyer.

Despite having watched only one CSK match at Chepauk,Iyer was notably impacted by the crowd. “When you walk into the stadium, it’s a sea of yellow. There’s something about the energy of the crowd, it’s like there’s a yellow haze and glow above them. That’s why I made the comparison to bronze statues, something indigenous to Tamil Nadu,” said Iyer. The golden-yellow glow from the bronze sculptures reminded her of this art form, which still sees practice from artisans hailing from Swamimalai in Thanjavur.

Iyer feels that art history has a very condescending aura to it, making it difficult for the layman to understand. From her position as someone within the system, she wishes to change these perceptions. “My team and I decided to use the IPL as yet another medium to make art history accessible. We wanted to make it more relevant and more fun so that it could create a greater impact. It will be wonderful if a CSK fan read our post and then would develop a little bit more interest in history and culture,” she said.

TAGS
CSK jerseys IPL 2019

