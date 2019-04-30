Home Cities Chennai

ASI seeks nod to exhibit idols

THE Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in Bengaluru has approached the special bench of the Madras High Court to grant permission to display the idols for public view.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: THE Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in Bengaluru has approached the special bench of the Madras High Court to grant permission to display the idols for public view.

When a batch of petitions relating to idol theft cases came up before the bench of R Mahadevan and P D Audukesavalu on Monday, ASI Regional Director (South) Nambirajan told the judges that most of the idols housed in different icon centres in Panthanallur, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur, inspected by the committee, were found the most invaluable treasures of the country and they needed to be preserved for posterity.

Till date, 5,079 idol objects were presented before the committee for examination.The panel felt that it would be worthwhile to display all these objects for the public view, in general and art lovers, in particular, so that the heritage of the country was showcased to the world.

Select bronze idols (not under worship) can be kept in a state-of–the-art museum with high tech security system, preferably in Thanjavur, which is easily accessible and the seat of power of the imperial Cholas. This would make Thanjavur region a connoisseur’s paradise, the bench added.

