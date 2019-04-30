Give your clothes another chance

Home Cities Chennai

Two friends and fashion crusaders, Karishma Sehgal and Sruti Ashok joined hands and organised a second-hand pop-up show at Backyard on Sunday.

Published: 30th April 2019

A curated selection of second-hand garments was displayed at the pop-up

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two friends and fashion crusaders, Karishma Sehgal and Sruti Ashok joined hands and organised a second-hand pop-up show at Backyard on Sunday. Titled The Relove Closet, the sustainable fashion event marked the final day of Fashion Revolution Week 2019. The pop-up featured sustainable brands along with a curated selection of one-of-a-kind second-hand garments.

“We all have unused clothes in the corner of our wardrobes. We don’t use them either because our style has changed or we’ve grown out of it. The city has not completely warmed up to the concept of second-hand clothing. It’s an experiment to remind people about mindful fashion,” said Karishma, founder of The Baksa Project.

Second-hand clothes in good condition were lined up on the racks. The collection had shirts, tops, shrugs, skirts and kurtas at affordable prices. Up-cycled wallets, cardholders, fringe keychains, passport holders and sling bags by Inai — a leather brand — was placed adjacent to the cloth collection. Metal jewellery and accessories made of upcycled buttons in         different shapes and colours were showcased by Vie. Personal care including mosquito repellant creams and homeware by Everwards were on display too.

The event comprised workshops where the attendees learned to mend and personalise their damaged garments using the art of embroidery and create leather accessories like coin purses, key chains, and card cases using leftover factory leather scraps. “When there’s a stain or slight tear in a garment, we throw it away. Fast fashion has made clothes affordable. The workshop was aimed to teach simple techniques to cover up a stain with embroidery, spruce up a garment with frayed edges and give a personal touch to increase the lifetime. Every cloth has a story to tell. Instead of breaking ties with it, give it a chance,” said Karishma.

The response to the exhibition and workshop has been good. “Our generation is more open to such concepts. However, the workshop saw a mixed crowd of all age groups. We will have more options at our next event. The proceeds will go towards a charitable trust,” said Sruti, owner of Inai.

Fashion Revolution Week 2019

