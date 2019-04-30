Home Cities Chennai

Golden apple may be the recipe to beat the heat

Finally, another summer has arrived in full swing.

CHENNAI : Finally, another summer has arrived in full swing. The scorching sun can mess with one’s body causing excessive sweating/ hyperhidrosis, sunburn, ultimately leaving the brain restless, especially for commuters. So, how do you beat this heat?

Just prepare some bael sharbat and drink it twice or thrice a day. That should be good enough. Preparing bael sharbat is simple. Take 4-6 ripened bael fruits (outer rind of the fruits should be turning yellow) and collect its gummy pulp by breaking it manually. Mash this pulp in 1.5 to 2 litres of drinking water.

Squeeze the juice of the pulp and remove the seeds. Strain well, add jaggery to taste, and ice cubes.
Bael is an indigenous fruit tree, botanically known as Aegle marmelos Corr., and belonging to the family Rutaceae. Its leaves are aromatic, traditionally used as sacred offering by Hindus to Lord Shiva. It is often planted in temple gardens, and is well-known for its medicinal properties.

The unripe fruits are help in curing diarrhoea and dysentery. The root paste is applied locally to cure rheumatic pain and swelling. The juice of the leaf is extracted and applied externally on abscess and boils.
The medium-sized, deciduous trees reaches up to 10m, is bark grey and somewhat corky. Branchlets are smooth, armed with axillary spines which are 3 cm long. The leaves arranged in an alternate fashion. Flowers are greenish white or yellowish green, and sweet scented.

