Madras High Court summer vacation from tomorrow

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The summer vacation for the Madras High Court and its bench at Madurai will begin on May 1. It will re-open on June 3 (Monday). Following are the vacation judges for the principal seat at Chennai: Justices S Vaidyanathan, Subramonium Prasad, N Anand Venkatesh and G K Ilanthiraiyan will sit on May 8 and 9.

Justices C V Karthikeyan, Krishnan Ramaswamy, V Bhavani Subbaroyan and A D Jagadish Chandira on May 15 and 16. Justices RMT Teekka Raman, P D Audikesavalu, P Rajamanickam and C Saravanan on May 22 and 23. For the last part of the vacation, that is, on May 29 and 30, Justices N Sathish Kumar, P T Asha, M Nirmal Kumar and Senthikumar Ramamoorthy will be the vacation judges.