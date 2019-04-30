Home Cities Chennai

Memoir, award, mark 48 years of IGCAR

CHENNAI : Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), the second largest Research and Development unit of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), located at Kalpakkam marked its foundation day on Tuesday.Formed on April 30, 1971 by an executive order by Dr Vikram Sarabhai, the then chairman, Atomic Energy Commission, the event also coincides with the birth centenary of its founder.

Dr R Chidambaram, Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Homi Bhabha Chair Professor and former principal scientific advisor, who was the chief guest, highlighted Kalpakkam’s uniqueness in having reactors fuelled by all the three fissile isotopes — Uranium 235 (MAPS), Plutonium 239 (FBTR) and Uranium 233 (KAMINI).

A memoir cataloguing some of the major milestones of the centre over the last 48 years was released by SK Sharma, chairman and managing director of Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited.

Earlier, Dr AK Bhaduri, director IGCAR welcomed the gathering. KN Vyas, secretary, DAE, presided over the function and inaugurated the 50th campaign of CORAL facility. Former directors of IGCAR Dr PR Vasudeva Rao and Dr SAV Satya Murty also participated in the function.During the function, the chief guest gave away awards for best PhD/MSc (Engg.)/MTech Thesis awards.

