No man has right to compel any girl to fall in love with or marry him: Madras High Court

Siva Sekaran By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Holding that no man has any right to compel any girl to fall in love with him or marry him, the Madras High Court has refused bail to one Kavin, who brutally attacked his lover with a knife when she had refused to marry him.

“This is yet another case in which the lover of the victim girl has attacked her in a brutal manner with knife on her refusal to marry him. Incidents of this nature are continuing to happen on a daily basis... It is high time that courts put down their foot and bring some sanity in the society. These incidents continue to happen because man thinks that a woman is a chattel and she has to concede whatever he demands. This attitude has to be changed,” Justice N Anand Venkatesh said.

The judge was dismissing a bail application from Kavin of Tiruvanmiyur, who claimed that he and the girl were in love with each other, but she refused to marry him, later.

While considering a bail petition, the court has to look into the gravity of the offence and also the seriousness of the accusation made against the accused. Obviously, the present case falls within the ambit of a case of offence with very serious gravity, the judge said.

The girl’s refusal to marry does not give the accused any right to stab her. There are other ways to deal with the situation. It will be better if the petitioner is kept inside the jail and the authorities arrange counselling by experts and bring him to normalcy before he is released, the judge said, directing the prison Superintendent to arrange counselling to the petitioner by a psychiatrist immediately.