Home Cities Chennai

No man has right to compel any girl to fall in love with or marry him: Madras High Court

Court rejects bail to man accused of stabbing with knife his lover who refused to marry him.

Published: 30th April 2019 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Siva Sekaran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Holding that no man has any right to compel any girl to fall in love with him or marry him, the Madras High Court has refused bail to one Kavin, who brutally attacked his lover with a knife when she had refused to marry him.

“This is yet another case in which the lover of the victim girl has attacked her in a brutal manner with knife on her refusal to marry him. Incidents of this nature are continuing to happen on a daily basis... It is high time that courts put down their foot and bring some sanity in the society. These incidents continue to happen because man thinks that a woman is a chattel and she has to concede whatever he demands. This attitude has to be changed,” Justice N Anand Venkatesh said.

The judge was dismissing a bail application from Kavin of Tiruvanmiyur, who claimed that he and the girl were in love with each other, but she refused to marry him, later.

While considering a bail petition, the court has to look into the gravity of the offence and also the seriousness of the accusation made against the accused. Obviously, the present case falls within the ambit of a case of offence with very serious gravity, the judge said.

The girl’s refusal to marry does not give the accused any right to stab her. There are other ways to deal with the situation. It will be better if the petitioner is kept inside the jail and the authorities arrange counselling by experts and bring him to normalcy before he is released, the judge said, directing the prison Superintendent to arrange counselling to the petitioner by a psychiatrist immediately.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court love

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
India Elections 2019: Congressmen abuse and threaten BJP sitting MP Riti Pathak
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the model code of conduct. (Photo | PTI)
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp