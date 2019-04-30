On the nail, hold the pose, set the record

Rochana Mohan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : When Uttarasree Ilango talks, her words are measured and gentle, and she often turns to her mother, who smiles encouragingly and gestures for her to continue. The 17-year-old recently set a record with the Pathanjali Book of Records for performing yoga on a bed of 2,209 nails.

“My mother enrolled me into yoga classes when I was in class 2. I took part in a state-level competition and won first place...that was when my liking for yoga began,” shares the student of Velammal School in Mogappair. Following her win, Uttarasree began taking part in national- and international-level competitions, like the 2nd International Yoga Championship hosted by the Hong Kong Yoga federation in 2012.

Setting her record took many years of practice and training. When Rajeshwari, Uttara’s mother, realised that her daughter had an aptitude for yoga, she took up a course in yoga with the Tamil Nadu Sports University to help her daughter train. “Yoga is more than just asanas. Uttara had to learn the right way to balance herself, improve her concentration and achieve the weightlessness through meditation,” says Rajeshwari.

The record is a personal best for Uttarasree. “I have done yoga on eggs and nails before. When I was practising for the record, I was able to sit on the nails for 30 minutes. As I practised, I could sit for 45 minutes. I sat on nails for one hour for the first time on stage,” she said, adding that she overcame the pain through meditation.

“Whatever I have achieved is only because of my parents. My mother has always supported and encouraged me. Even when I felt low, she would tell me that I could do it,” she says, adding that her 71-year-old grandfather, who still wakes up every day to do yoga, was also a pillar of support. Rajeshwari also holds free yoga classes for the public, and for people from slums and children.

Uttarasree is also a Bharatanatyam dancer and incorporates yoga when she performs. “She uses her creativity to fuse the two and perform, and now, she has been studying silambam as well,” says Rajeshwari.Uttarasree hopes to study dance in future, and bring traditional arts on a global scale. “Like how people praise Padma Subramaniam for dance, I want Uttarasree Ilango to receive praise for her continuation of the traditional arts,” shares Rajeshwari.