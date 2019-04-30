Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Pass percentage of Corporation schools drops marginally

The pass percentage of Corporation schools in the City, has dropped marginally this year to 92.44%.

Published: 30th April 2019 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Students of a private school congratulate their classmate Priyanka NS for securing 484/500 in class 10 board exams on Monday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The pass percentage of Corporation schools in the City, has dropped marginally this year to 92.44%. Last year, it was at 93.36%. This year, 21 Corporation schools secured cent per cent results while last year, 30 schools had hit the said results. However, Corporation schools in Chintadripet, VP Koil street, Erukkanchery and Wall Tax road, have continued to do well this year too.

To encourage the students of the 21 schools, the Corporation commissioner handed out cheques worth `1 lakh on Monday, according to a release. Twenty students have scored above 450 this year and 213 have scored more than 400. A total of 5730 students from Corporation schools appeared for their 10th board exams this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Corporation schools Pass percentage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
India Elections 2019: Congressmen abuse and threaten BJP sitting MP Riti Pathak
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the model code of conduct. (Photo | PTI)
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp