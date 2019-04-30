Chennai: Pass percentage of Corporation schools drops marginally

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The pass percentage of Corporation schools in the City, has dropped marginally this year to 92.44%. Last year, it was at 93.36%. This year, 21 Corporation schools secured cent per cent results while last year, 30 schools had hit the said results. However, Corporation schools in Chintadripet, VP Koil street, Erukkanchery and Wall Tax road, have continued to do well this year too.

To encourage the students of the 21 schools, the Corporation commissioner handed out cheques worth `1 lakh on Monday, according to a release. Twenty students have scored above 450 this year and 213 have scored more than 400. A total of 5730 students from Corporation schools appeared for their 10th board exams this year.