Posing as idol wing cops, gang steals Rs 11 crore and gold

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a scene right out of thriller movies, a gang of seven men posing as CB-CID Idol Wing officers decamped with a whopping Rs 11 crore in cash and 150-sovereign gold looted from the staff of a city-based jewellery shop on Sunday. Police said the staff, working for Kiran Rao, were returning from an exhibition in Madurai.

The gang intercepted the group, travelling in a van, while they were crossing a toll booth in Chengalpattu. The miscreants had pasted a ‘police’ sticker on their car.

The recent seizure of some idols from the residence of Kiran Rao and the ongoing investigation of the case lent some credibility to the robbers’ imposture.

“They (robbers) had questioned the jewellery shop manager Dayanidhi (who was transporting the valuables along with other staff) why he had not appeared for investigations in the pending case. Dayanidhi said he got anticipatory bail and that his boss Kiran Rao had submitted necessary documents for the possession of the idols that were taken from his house in Poes Garden,” said a senior police officer.

The men reportedly warned Dayanidhi to appear for the investigation immediately and told him that they were seizing the gold and cash from him and he could collect them from the Idol Wing’s office. Only after the gang left the place did Dayanidhi realise that he had been conned, said the police.