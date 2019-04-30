Home Cities Chennai

Urban dweller’s rooftop gets green touch

Published: 30th April 2019

By Saji Mathew
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Just like any other city-dweller, Pallavi Kaurav too faced the most common dilemma presented by urban settlements — lack of space. But this didn’t stop the software engineer from turning her barren rooftop into a terrace garden, which she now maintains with her husband Dr Eash Hoskote and their 18-year-old daughter Drishti. 

Kaurav was inspired by her grandfather Dr Anand Rao, a famous botanist of his times, who was one of the founding members of Karnataka Orchid Society. She started growing her garden in 2006, and now, the space is home to more than a hundred plant varieties.While Kaurav was aware of the space her terrace provided, it took multiple interactions with a local community to see the potential in the space.

“Exposure to local groups and people around us sparked the idea for the terrace garden. Since we already had space and other infrastructure, we just had to catapult it with the right knowledge,” she says. 

The garden now includes a flower section where the family grows water lilies, orchids, bonsais, adeniums and hoyas, a fruits and vegetable section that has varieties of tomatoes, capsicums, chillies, brinjals and almost everything one would need for day-to-day cooking. Fruits like strawberries, muskmelon, watermelon, oranges, guavas, water apples and mangoes can also be found in abundance. 

But what marks Kaurav’s garden from others is that it also offers some space for the family. “We have left a section open that we use for walking, yoga, group lunches or at times, we just lay there on our beanbags gazing at the stars after a day’s hard work,” shares Kaurav.

Maintaining a 1,000 sq ft garden, however, takes considerable effort as well. Kaurav uses rainwater harvesting to water her garden. She also makes her own compost and bio-enzyme from kitchen waste, which acts as a natural fertilizer for the plants. Being a part of a community group helps, says Kaurav, who adds, “We share seeds/saplings with each other and discuss various trends in terrace gardening.”Kaurav is currently enjoying the ride with gardening and plans to plant more varieties soon. “We want to contribute our bit in keeping the world green,” she says.

