Arasu Cable TV tariff slashed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday slashed the monthly tariff for the consumers of Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation Limited. From August 10 onwards, the monthly subscription will be Rs 130 plus GST, across the State, except in Vellore district, where a model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha election is in force.

“Hereafter, only two packages will be in force for Arasu Cable TV consumers. The first package will provide 142 free channels for a subscription of Rs 141.60. The second package, which is popular among consumers, will be available for Rs 154 hereafter, instead of Rs 260. In all, consumers can view 191 channels, including many prime channels, in the second package,” official sources said.

After AIADMK came to power in May 2011, Arasu Cable TV started providing 100 channels for a nominal subscription of Rs 70 per month. On April 17, 2017, the Central government gave Digital Addressable System (DAS) licence to it.