Home Cities Chennai

Bridge over canal in Virugambakkam to cost exchequer Rs 100 crore

However, the cost may be revised.

Published: 01st August 2019 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A bridge over Virugambakkam Canal from Natesan Nagar West to Kaliamman Koil Street to reach Jawaharlal Nehru Road and Poonamallee High Road via Koyambedu Market will cost the exchequer around Rs 100 crore, according to the consultant who is preparing a detailed project report. This comes after a study was conducted by the consultant to decongest traffic in Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus and Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex (KWMC) by preparing transport system management strategies for the area.

However, the cost may be revised. This is because Greater Chennai Corporation wants the revised cost estimate as per 2019-20 schedule of rates. Sources said a recent meeting suggested that a shallow foundation for the project is not suitable and the plan is to go in for a pile foundation, a deep foundation formed by long, slender, columnar elements typically made of steel or reinforced concrete, or sometimes timber. Similarly, the project could start only after getting a ‘no objection certificate’ from Public Works Department and Chennai Metro Rail, whose fifth corridor Madhavaram to Sholinganallur passes through Kaliamman Koil Street.

It is learnt that Chennai Corporation wants the entire project to be completed in 12 months rather than the initial 24 months deadline. Meanwhile, instead of river sand, the project is likely to use m-sand. Meanwhile, officials have been asked to plug outfalls at Virugambakkam Canal and providing interception and diversion of sewage arrangements in Virugambakkam Canal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virugambakkam Canal chennai
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp