Bridge over canal in Virugambakkam to cost exchequer Rs 100 crore

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A bridge over Virugambakkam Canal from Natesan Nagar West to Kaliamman Koil Street to reach Jawaharlal Nehru Road and Poonamallee High Road via Koyambedu Market will cost the exchequer around Rs 100 crore, according to the consultant who is preparing a detailed project report. This comes after a study was conducted by the consultant to decongest traffic in Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus and Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex (KWMC) by preparing transport system management strategies for the area.

However, the cost may be revised. This is because Greater Chennai Corporation wants the revised cost estimate as per 2019-20 schedule of rates. Sources said a recent meeting suggested that a shallow foundation for the project is not suitable and the plan is to go in for a pile foundation, a deep foundation formed by long, slender, columnar elements typically made of steel or reinforced concrete, or sometimes timber. Similarly, the project could start only after getting a ‘no objection certificate’ from Public Works Department and Chennai Metro Rail, whose fifth corridor Madhavaram to Sholinganallur passes through Kaliamman Koil Street.

It is learnt that Chennai Corporation wants the entire project to be completed in 12 months rather than the initial 24 months deadline. Meanwhile, instead of river sand, the project is likely to use m-sand. Meanwhile, officials have been asked to plug outfalls at Virugambakkam Canal and providing interception and diversion of sewage arrangements in Virugambakkam Canal.