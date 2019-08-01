Fire engulfs BSNL office in Chennai, records destroyed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A fire broke out at the BSNL exchange office on Thursday morning in Chennai's Parry's corner, one of the prominent areas of the city.

No casualties have been reported so far but most parts of the building was gutted in the fire.

According to the fire and rescue department, the fire broke out at around 3 am on the first floor of the five-storey building. The security guard, who first noticed the flames, immediately alerted the fire and rescue department who then rushed to the spot.

Around eight fire tenders took more than four hours to douse the fire. Police suspect, a short circuit to have caused the fire.