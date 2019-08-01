Guidelines for government on bonded labour system

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first commentary on the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act was launched on July 30 by Justice R Subbiah, judge of Madras High Court, at an event that was attended by some of the big names in law circles. The Act was enacted in 1976, and the Supreme Court and various High Courts have interpreted it and given explanations and guidelines for the government to implement it. Additional advocate general, Government of Tamil Nadu, C Emalias, and Madras High Court advocate David Sunder Singh, in a first-of-its-kind attempt, have compiled the guidelines and written a commentary on the Act.

“Unfortunately, these guidelines have not reached the respective governments, resulting in failure of implementation of the Act,” the authors said. “Hence, a commentary compiling all the case laws and the Act is essential. This will inform the government and other stakeholders about various guidelines available for the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act.” The book includes commentary, rules, case law citations with relevant sections of various Acts, circulars, government orders and allied laws and is published by the Delhi Law House.

The first copy was received by CV Shanmugam, Minister of Law, and Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford, British Deputy High Commissioner. Judges, public prosecutors and additional advocate generals participated in the event. The Advocate General of Government of Tamil Nadu, Vijay Narayan, was in attendance too.

Merlin Freeda, director of operations, IJM, introduced the book while Justice N Kirubakaran, Justice MM Sundresh, Justice TS Sivagnanam, Justice T Raja and Justice PN Prakash delivered special addresses at the function where they spoke of the importance of not only eradicating bonded labour, but also understanding the laws relating to it better with a handy guide such as the one written by Emalias and Singh.

“This commentary will be useful for the bench and bar, courts, other quasi-judicial bodies, government bodies, researchers, academicians, government libraries and the public at large,” the authors said.

