Rock & roll on the rink 

CHENNAI: Four skaters roll onto the rink. After warming up, they burst into graceful movements and smooth slides. As the sound of wheels on concrete fills the air, one girl balances her weight on one leg and majestically lifts her other leg perpendicular to her torso. A boy zips past her, skating backwards. At the far end of the rink, a girl begins to spin rapidly while balancing on one leg.

The Shenoy Nagar Skating Park seems to be the haunt for Chennai’s artistic skaters. Artistic roller skating is a skating sport similar to figure skating, except that the former is done on roller skates while the latter is on ice. As the park has one of the largest roller skating facilities in the city, the skaters gather every evening and wow the park-goers with their grace and finesse.

“I got into skating because my brother used to be a speed skater. I took up artistic skating though. I used to learn Bharatanatyam until I was eight years old, and that helped me because there is an element of dance and choreography in this sport,” says IK Pranamya Rao, who has been skating for over 12 years. The 20-year-old was one of the first roller skating athletes from Tamil Nadu to participate in the Asian Games in 2012.

Within artistic skating are various categories such as solo dance, pair dance and pair skating. Every year, the sports authority body in Italy, the Fédération Internationale de Roller Sports, releases a syllabus for artistic skating, which the skaters use to devise their sets. Their coach visits every month from Vishakapatnam to train the 20-odd athletes. In the absence of their coach, the skaters practise every day, with some coming even twice a day. With the youngest at five years old and the oldest at 22, these youngsters are dedicated to their art.

“Last year before the Asian Championships, it used to rain every evening. It was impossible to practise then. So I used to wait for the weather to get better, and sometimes come around noon and practise in the heat,” shares Rao. Having started skating thirteen and a half years ago, Arun Sathianarayanan says that the interest in the sport has come down.

“We used to have 25-30 skaters from Chennai alone when I began skating. Now, we have 25-30 skaters from Tamil Nadu as a whole. Many came in and performed for a sports quota for college. After that, they gave up the sport. Very few stuck on,” he says. Rao adds that lack of media coverage also affected the popularity of the sport.

Sathianarayanan has won a bronze and silver medal at the Artistic Skating World Championships. The Sports Development Authority of Tamilnadu has given each player Rs 2 lakh as part of their Champion Development Scheme, but he says this is not enough. “Our rollerblades alone cost Rs 80,000 to Rs 90,000. We also have to train on flexibility and power, and organise for costumes for our performances, too,” he says.

Although the skaters belong to one of two skating groups of Chennai — the Phoenix Skating Academy or the Alpha Skating Academy — the youngsters say that the academies only matter when participating in District-level championships. While practising, Rao gives Sathianarayanan some feedback and suggests moves that he could execute. They sit on the rink and chit-chat among themselves, planning a fellow skater’s birthday party. “We hang out a lot after skating. We usually go for movies, or go out to eat,” says Rao.

