TedxNapierBridge: Transforming ideas through actions

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Meaningful art installations, thought-provoking ideas and inspiring stories. TedxNapierBridge is back with its second edition with the theme ‘Think, Become’. This year, it aims to showcase how cause leads to an effect and how thought transforms into action. “This time we want the audience to not only take the ideas but also enact efficiently with them.

Alongside the 15-minute speeches, the audience will have enough scope to take away from our artworks displayed by aspiring artists. This year again we stick to ‘bring your water bottles’ rule. Waste generated from the event will be recycled,” says Shyam Sundar, curator of TedxNapierBridge.

In line with the theme, TEDxNapierBridge will feature eight speakers, all of whom will share their attempts at thinking of game-changing ideas and making them a reality. Filmmaker Gautam Vasudev Menon will be on the hot seat for discussion this year. He will touch upon various aspects of cinema.

The first speaker of the day is environmentalist and activist Nityanand Jayaraman. He will address the issues that the city is currently grappling with and if citizens are falling prey to false solutions while taking measures to save the environment.

Building conservationist Kalpana K will talk on conservation in everyday living; Chief medical officer of Aravindh Eye Hospital, Dr Kim Ramasamy will talk about the importance of artificial intelligence in the field of medicine; Sex educator and author Pallavi Barnwal will address taboos associated with sex; Historian and columnist Venkatesh Ramakrishnan will talk about the importance of Madras as seen from the banks of Cooum; Photographer Arun Vijay Mathavan will talk about the inedible link between caste and death in India, and Independent educator Suriya Prabha will share her experience of taking artificial intelligence to Tamil Nadu’s rural heartland, in Tamil.

“The two aspects we’ve covered in this edition are — sustainability, because we want to address immediate issue like the water crisis our city is facing — and artificial intelligence, as that’s the way forward. Ideas are our priority and then we go looking for speakers,” says Jude Sannith from the communication team. TedxNapierBridge is hoping to reach a larger audience this time. The talks will be held on August 11 at Egmore Museum Theatre, from 2.30 pm onwards. Tickets are available at bit.ly/tedx-2019 For details, call: 9566260587