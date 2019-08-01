When art becomes edible

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI: The only cakes that Anila Gopal was familiar with until a few years back were the Monginis Black Forest and Pineapple cakes for birthdays, and her mother’s carrot and dates cake for Christmas. Who knew that her exposure to the creative world of artistic cakes by watching Extreme Cake Makers show on the TLC channel would kindle her passion. Inspired by realistic cakes, figurines and isomalt jewellery, the 32-year-old cake artist built a career for herself in baking.

Born and raised in Mumbai, Anila was always motivated to participate in kitchen activities watching her mother and aunt. She grew up relishing her mother’s delicacies like prawn biryani and kappa and meen curry. “I pursued engineering and worked in an IT firm for four years in Pune. After quitting the job, I moved to Bengaluru to be with my family so I could have access to the oven at home and practice baking. My mother was a bit conservative and didn’t think it was very wise of me to leave a high-paying job and enter into business without even possessing the basic skills or knowledge about the industry.

All I knew was how to bake a carrot and dates cake. She juggled baking with a job at an IT firm for four years in Bengaluru,” said Anila, who burnt one of her first cakes in the OTG. With the support of her elder sister, who had introduced her to the Extreme Cake Makers, Anila attended a one-week training in Basic Cream Decoration course at the IBCABLR Institute, Bengaluru.

She eventually started trying out recipes from books she had collected from a few exhibitions. “While learning to make flowers under the guidance of chef Joonie Tan during the three-day flower making workshop at Lavonne Academy, I got an idea of participating in cake exhibitions and competitions in India. After googling, I came across Cakeology.

I entered the competition and it was an eye-opener for me to work with so many cake artists — experienced and newbies like me — all under one roof,” said Anila who took part in the same competition and also bagged prizes in many categories. She moved to Chennai in 2017 after her wedding. With her husband’s encouragement, she quit her corporate job and took a break to equip herself with advanced skills to dive into cakemaking full-time.

“I wouldn’t stop until I attained perfection with the design. My husband too is a wonderful cook. Even in parties, he’d take care of the main course so that I could focus on desserts. The irony is that no one in my family has a sweet tooth except my husband. I prefer simple cakes and not the ones with heavy icing,” said Anila, who has explored various themes like Game of Thrones cake, Chennai Super Kings cupcakes etc. Based on client requirement, Anila first prepares a sketch of the cake before moving into the details of the process itself. By mid-2018, Anila officially started Annie’s Cakes and Cookies.

Little did she know that her themed cakes would become popular among friends and family. “I baked my first gardenthemed cake for mother and she loved it. Eventually, I started taking orders for my husband’s friends. My cartoon-and character- themed cakes garnered fans among children. There was no looking back. My sister said that she’d never seen me dedicated and passionate about anything else before. I think baking and cake art is my calling,” shared Anila.